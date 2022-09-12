'Abraham can struggle more mentally' - Mourinho demands extra work from Roma striker after his Empoli winner

Jose Mourinho demanded extra work from Tammy Abraham despite seeing him score Roma's winner against Empoli in Serie A on Monday night.

Abraham nets winner against Empoli

Mourinho demands more defensively

Abraham pushing for England call-up

WHAT HAPPENED? The 24-year-old striker struck in the 71st minute against Empoli to fire Roma to a crucial 2-1 victory. However, Mourinho wants more from his star striker when the team is chasing the ball.

WHAT THEY SAID: "He has to do it. He has to drop deep when the team needs him. Maybe he can struggle more mentally to do it, but that is also the mission," the Portuguese tactician told Sky Sports Italia post-match. “I must say that scoring goals against Vicario was difficult, he looked like the best goalkeeper in the world."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Abraham has rediscovered his best form under Mourinho at Roma and was instrumental in helping the Giallorossi lift the 2021-22 Europa Conference League title with nine goals. His recent exploits should also give England manager Gareth Southgate enough reason to consider him for upcoming Nations League matches against Italy and Germany.

IN THREE PHOTOS:

Getty

Getty

Getty

WHAT NEXT FOR ROMA? After registering a hard-fought win over Empoli, Mourinho's troops will turn their attention to a Europa League group stage fixture against HJK Helsinki on Thursday.