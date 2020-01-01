Abraham apologises after birthday party with fellow England stars Sancho and Chilwell breaks coronavirus rules

The three footballers were filmed flouting anti-virus laws at a large gathering to celebrate the Chelsea striker's birthday over the weekend

Tammy Abraham has apologised after breaking coronavirus rules with fellow stars Jadon Sancho and Ben Chilwell at his birthday party.

Abraham was thrown a surprise party after turning 23 on Saturday, with friends and family in attendance at his mansion in London.

Footage of the event began to circulate on social media after 's 4-0 home win against , with one of the goal scorers, Chilwell, seen laughing and smiling with his Blues' team-mate and an unidentified blonde woman.

's Jadon Sancho was also caught on camera wearing a mask around his chin, with all three men due to meet up for international duty with the Three Lions on Monday.

British prime minister Boris Johnson recently outlined the new 'rule of six' in England which forbids gatherings of more than six people, as efforts to contain the spread of Covid-19 continue across the country.

Abraham and his guests could now be facing fines of up to £10,000, while the Football Association have been made aware of the incident and will investigate further before taking any action.

The Chelsea striker has taken full responsibility for his actions despite insisting he had no prior knowledge of the event after arriving home from his duties at Stamford Bridge.

“I arrived home to find a small surprise gathering," Abraham told The Sun. "Though I was totally unaware this was planned, I would like to wholeheartedly apologise for the naivety shown for the organisation and attending of this gathering. All I can do now is learn from it, apologise to everyone and ensure it never happens again.”

Abraham, Sancho and Chilwell's participation in a friendly clash against on Thursday could now be in doubt.

Sancho attended the party at the weekend after sitting out the clash with through illness, but did test negative for coronavirus during Dortmund's latest round of medical checks.

Southgate's squad preparations were also interrupted during the last international break, as Phil Foden and Mason Greenwood were sent home from a training camp in for flouting Covid-19 laws in the team hotel.

Both men were left out of the England manager's latest squad as a result of the incident, with the Three Lions set to look ahead to a double-header against and after the meeting with Wales.