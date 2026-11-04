Are you 24 or older?

Help us verify your age by providing an honest response. This site contains gambling advertising for 24+.

Age-restricted content

You’re not old enough to view betting content. You’ll be redirected to the homepage.

alt
LiveTickets
+18 | Commercial Content | T&C's Apply | Play Responsibly | Publishing Principles
Explore Betting on GOAL
FBL-EUR-C1-AEK-REAL MADRIDAFP
Abobakr El Mokadem
Translated by

Aboutrika mocks Real Madrid: their defence dribbles by radio, and which team is Dumfries playing for?

AEK Athens vs Real Madrid
AEK Athens
Real Madrid
Champions League
M. Aboutreika
M. Cucurella
D. Dumfries
L. Yamal
Greece
Spain
Egypt
Netherlands

"Cucurella only needs Yamal"

Mohamed Aboutrika, the former Al Ahly and Egypt star, took aim at Real Madrid after the first half of their clash with hosts AEK Athens in the league phase of the UEFA Champions League.

Abu Bakari Koita put AEK in front in the 12th minute, only for Bellingham to level for Real Madrid in the 32nd.

What a goal it was too. Koita jinked past Cucurella in a tight space inside the penalty area before firing into the net.

Analysing the first half on the beIN Sports channels, Aboutrika said: "Cucurella only needs Yamal (laughs), but here he doesn't press."

Next matches
VAL

VAL

LaLiga

07 Nov 2026

RMA

RMA

AEK

AEK

Super League

08 Nov 2026

LEV

LEV

He continued: "Real Madrid's players started the match with showboating, casual play and clear carelessness, and they delivered an extremely poor first 30 minutes."

Dumfries came in for a barb next. "Who is Dumfries playing with? I don't know whether he's playing with Real Madrid or with AEK," Aboutrika added.

The defenders bore the brunt of his mockery. "Real Madrid's players are being dribbled past by wireless, hello, come so I can dribble past you, they are dribbling past them with complete ease," he said.

 

ENJOYED THIS STORY?

Add GOAL.com as a preferred source on Google to see more of our reporting

Follow GOAL on Google