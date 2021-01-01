Aboubakar, Boupendza score, Akintola and Ghezzal grab assists as Hatayspor hold Besiktas

The African stars delivered spectacular performances for their respective clubs at Hatay New Stadium

Vincent Aboubakar found the back of the net, Aaron Boupendza scored twice, while David Akintola and Rachid Ghezzal got assists as Hatayspor played out a 2-2 draw against in a Turkish Super Lig game.on Sunday.

international Aboubakar has been in scintillating form for the Black Eagles this season and continued to impress at Hatay New Stadium.

The centre-forward was handed his 12th league start and utilized the opportunity to register his ninth goal of the campaign.

More teams

Gabon international Boupendza increased his tally to 12 league goals for Hatayspor this season after joining the side last summer from French club .

Nigerian winger Akintola and international Ghezzal also gave good accounts of themselves in the encounter.

Aboubakar opened the scoring in the sixth minute of the game after receiving a sumptuous assist from Ghezzal, who made his 11th league appearance in the match.

Hatayspor levelled proceedings almost immediately when Boupendza fired his effort past goalkeeper Ersin Destanoglu after benefitting from Akintola’s assist.

In the 23rd minute, Boupendza gave his side the lead for the first time in the encounter after he was set up by Mesut Caytemel.

With four minutes before the first-half break, Ghezzal was again involved when he sent a timely pass to Cyle Larin, who hit his effort into the back of the net.

Despite efforts from both sides to score the matchwinning goal, the game ended with a share of the points at the end of full time.

Aboubakar and Akintola featured for the entirety of the match while Ghezzal was replaced in the 68th minute for Georges-Kevin Nkoudou.

Article continues below

Boupendza, meanwhile, played for 90 minutes before making way for Mirkan Aydın while Hatayspor and midfielder Isaac Sackey was brought on for Adama Traore in the 74th minute.

With the draw, Besiktas moved to the top of the Super Lig after gathering 35 points from 17 games while Hatayspor are sixth with 28 points from 17 outings.

The African stars will hope to continue their impactful contributions for their respective clubs in their next games.