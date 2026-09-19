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FBL-QAT-CLUB-WORLD-CUP-AHLY-BAYERN-FANSAFP
Abdelmawgood Samir
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Abou Treika surprises the beIN Sports presenter live on air: "Al-Ahly's new signing"

Al Ahly SC
Egypt
M. Aboutreika
Brighton & Hove Albion vs Arsenal
Brighton & Hove Albion
Arsenal
Premier League
Egypt
England

during the match between Arsenal and Brighton

Mohamed Aboutrika turned the Arsenal against Brighton analysis studio into his own stage. The former Al Ahly and Egypt star was on punditry duty for beIN Sports, and he brought his sense of humour with him.

Mid-segment, Aboutrika caught presenter Abdulaziz Al-Nasr off guard with a special gift: Al Ahly's shirt for the new season. It carried the presenter's name and the number 22, the digits Aboutrika made his own during his years at the Red Castle.

Al-Nasr welcomed the present and looked delighted with the gesture. Then came the punchline. "God willing it will be a useful signing for Captain Houcine Ammouta, Al Ahly's coach," Aboutrika told him, joking about a hypothetical move into the squad.

All of this played out around the analysis of the Brighton against Arsenal clash, a fifth-round Premier League fixture the hosts won three goals to nil.

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