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Ajax have found a new main sponsor. ABN AMRO will return to the Amsterdam club's shirt from 1 July 2027. The five-year deal makes the bank main sponsor of the first team, the women's team and Jong Ajax. The partnership will run until the end of the 2031-32 season, according to a press release.

Ziggo's 12-and-a-half-year spell as main sponsor will end after the 2026-27 season. The deal brings ABN AMRO back to the Ajax shirt. The bank previously sponsored the Amsterdam club between 1991 and 2008.

The two parties maintained their ties after that spell. ABN AMRO remained involved with the youth academy and the women's side, among other areas. The bank has been the main sponsor of Ajax Women since 2015 and is also a community partner of the club.

Ajax managing director Menno Geelen welcomed the agreement. "This is very good news for the club. It's a great feeling to have found a new main sponsor in ABN AMRO after an intensive and careful process. We have been connected for decades, and this sponsorship will feel familiar to everyone at the club and to our supporters. We are grateful to ABN AMRO for their faith in the future."

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ABN AMRO executive Marguerite Bérard also looks forward to renewing the partnership. "We're proud that ABN AMRO will once again appear on the Ajax shirt as main sponsor, for both the men and the women. We've celebrated great successes together and have been wholeheartedly connected for 35 years. That rich history is the foundation for a new beginning."

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Not everyone welcomes the sponsorship deal. On Algemeen Dagblad's football podcast, presenter Etienne Verhoeff questioned the agreement. According to reports by De Telegraaf, ABN AMRO will pay around €12 million a year, including bonuses. That adds up to almost €60 million over five years.

Verhoeff questioned that figure given the cuts at the bank. "I did think for a moment: you're paying €12 million a year for that, while ABN AMRO is in the middle of a huge cost-cutting operation. You're laying off 5,000 people to become even more profitable, and working even more efficiently. I suppose that's the law of economics, but part of me still thinks..."

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Journalist Maarten Wijffels understands the criticism. "From the outside, that seems to me a very reasonable question to put to the management of a bank like that." He also points to the partnership's nostalgic value and the special moments the two parties have shared.

The bank's plans give that criticism a basis. In November 2025, ABN AMRO announced plans to reduce its workforce by a net 5,200 full-time positions by the end of 2028 compared with 2024. The bank expects natural attrition to account for about half of that reduction.

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Ajax commercial director Cas Biesta, meanwhile, says the agreement works on several fronts. "When looking for a main sponsor, you want to strike a balance between what suits the club and what makes commercial sense. So it's fantastic that we've found a main sponsor that delivers on both fronts."

Geert Pielage, Head of Brand and Corporate Communications at ABN AMRO, sees more than a commercial agreement in the partnership. "For many people, the Ajax shirt with ABN AMRO on it brings back special memories. We're proud of that. But we don't just want to recall who we were together; we want to show what we stand for today: helping people and businesses move forward."

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Pielage concludes: "With this sponsorship, we want to strengthen that connection. Not just recognisable on the shirt, but meaningful on and off the pitch."