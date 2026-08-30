Abatantuono: “With Cardinale I no longer support AC Milan, now I’m a Como fan. Amorim? Never heard of him”

Diego Abatantuono, a well-known actor and passionate football fan, gave an interview to Gazzetta.it in which he spoke about AC Milan:





On AC Milan. Gerry Cardinale arrived at Milanello by helicopter like Silvio Berlusconi...

"The only thing they have in common is the helicopter. Full stop. Right now I do not see anything else, although I am also ready to be proved wrong and apologise. Well, maybe not apologise, I am not even saying anything that serious."





What do you not like about this AC Milan?

"A fund does not act in the interests of the artists, but the team belongs to the fans. There used to be presidents with real passion too: Berlusconi, Moratti... It was a different way of running football. With Cardinale and Ibrahimovic, I have never seen them act in Milan's interests, and I realised that when they got rid of Pioli and Maldini. From that moment, corporate-style figures arrived, perhaps competent too, but they were people just going along with it, who knew they would only be there for a year or a little more."





How can they win you back?

"By playing well and acting in the fans' interests."





Did you like the transfer window?

"I had never heard of this Amorim in my life. Not out of malice, simply because I am not a journalist and I only know the more famous ones. Ramos arrived from PSG and he has already scored too, so he should be a good player even if he was on the bench there. Let us see how they move during the season, then I will make my calculations."





In the meantime?

"In the meantime I support Como. For the last couple of years I have become one of their fans. I like the football, I like the coach, and the president is mega-rich, which is no bad thing. If all rich people shared a bit, we would be laughing. If they have 100 billion, they should throw 50 around. You can do it by building hospitals, schools, or by making a fanbase happy. That is what they are doing at Como. People say: 'Yeah, but the president is loaded, so it is easy.' But why should I care? I am the one who goes to watch the match and wants to enjoy himself. I did not know the players, but clearly there is a proper structure behind it."