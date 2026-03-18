"A year off football because I once knocked a lad over in training": Eintracht Frankfurt star reveals some curious insights

Lisanne Gräwe is part of the new generation of German women’s footballers who are aiming to make a splash at the 2027 World Cup in the national team’s jersey.

The 23-year-old midfielder has been under contract with Eintracht Frankfurt since 2023 and believes she and her teammates are capable of winning a title this season – ideally the UEFA Women’s EuroCup this season – with the first leg of the semi-final against top Swedish side BK Häcken coming up next week: “I would love – both for Eintracht in general and for myself personally – for us to come away with a title!” Gräwe told presenter Rena Schwabl in the latest episode of her MagentaSport programme “lupfen & labern”.

In her interview series, Schwabl meets female footballers and accompanies them to special places away from the football pitch.

Bundesliga debut at 17

Gräwe told Schwabl that as a child she dreamed of becoming either “a princess or a vet” and that she had a Princess Lillifee room at home. She started playing football at the age of five or six, though she stopped for a year in between for a curious reason. “I also took a year’s break from football at one point because – I found it so embarrassing – I fouled a teammate in training once. And I thought it was really awful for a girl to foul a boy. […] Then I took a year’s break and then my brother took me back to training,” she says.

At the age of 17, she finally made her debut in the Women’s Bundesliga with VfL Wolfsburg – alongside her idol, Alexandra Popp. Gräwe then made her debut for the German national team at Popp’s farewell match. “That’s every player’s dream!” she says.

All episodes of “lupfen & labern” are available on the MagentaSport YouTube channel. You can find the latest episode featuring Lisanne Gräwe here.



