"The time here will always be special in my life. Now I have the chance to play in a country where I have always wanted to play," said Romano Schmid when his departure from Werder Bremen was made official. The Austria international is swapping the Bundesliga for Serie A, finally getting his move to his dream destination of Italy.

At 26, Schmid wants to take the next step in his career. For a player of his calibre, a move to Italy might have pointed towards a club firmly established in Serie A, in the bracket of Atalanta Bergamo, AC Florence, Lazio or FC Bologna. Or even Como, who after a rapid rise have already arrived in the Champions League.

Instead, Schmid is joining Frosinone Calcio. The promoted side have gone straight back down in each of their previous three seasons in Italy's top flight and have become a yo-yo club over the past ten years. Frosinone have spent far longer on the second tier than the first.

Romano Schmid likely to make major salary jump at Frosinone

On the face of it, Schmid's decision to trade Werder for Frosinone looks surprising and, above all, not like a sporting step up. A closer look makes it easier to understand. His new club from the town of just over 40,000 people southeast of Rome are effectively newly rich. Schmid is set to earn €3.5 million per year at Frosinone, a major financial leap from his Bremen deal, which is said to have brought him only around €1.5 million a year.

Getty Images

Frosinone's financial muscle has come from the American investment fund Clara Vista, already the majority shareholder at newly promoted Premier League club Ipswich Town, who bought into the club this summer.

For €41.5 million, Clara Vista bought 80 per cent of the shares in the Italian club, while president Maurizio Stirpe continues to hold the other 20 per cent. The 68-year-old, who was born in Frosinone, has run his beloved club for 23 years and wants to carry on for at least another two. Stirpe is deeply rooted in Frosinone. The stadium is named after his father Benito, who led the club as president in the 1960s.

"Clara Vista possess liquidity that was not available to us," Stirpe junior said of the investor's arrival. As a child of the club, he is naturally determined to make sure Clara Vista do not go off on their own. "We will work together to continue the path of recent years and expand it through the ideas the fund brings in. Clara Vista complement our expertise perfectly: they have what we need - and vice versa. We must avoid operational overlaps," said Stirpe.

The son of a German nightmare plays for Frosinone

Fresh money is the main thing Clara Vista are bringing to Frosinone. In the long term, some of it is due to go into infrastructure and the youth sector. That youth work has already started to pay off, with goalkeeper Lorenzo Palmisani and left-back Gabriele Bracaglia, two genuine home-grown players, key figures in promotion last season.

Then there is 20-year-old midfield talent Matteo Cichella, who made himself indispensable over the course of last season after arriving from big neighbours AS Roma at U19 level. Filippo Grosso, meanwhile, took his first steps in the first team at 19 after joining at 17 from Juventus Turin's youth set-up. Incidentally, he is the son of Fabio Grosso, who abruptly ended Germany's summer fairytale in the 2006 semi-finals and worked as coach at Frosinone from 2021 to 2023.

A large chunk of Clara Vista's money is set to go in the short and medium term on the footballing present, in other words the current squad. Schmid, for whom a base fee of €8.5 million is reportedly being paid to Werder, with the total package including bonuses apparently able to rise to as much as €10.5 million, immediately became Frosinone's record signing.

Never before have they spent more on a player. In fact, the Italians have never invested this much in transfers by this stage of a summer. Alongside Schmid, midfielders Luis Hasa (€2.5 million) and Alessio Zerbin (€2 million), both from Napoli, plus left-back Aleksa Terzic (from RB Salzburg for €2.5 million), mean three other 2026 arrivals rank among the top six most expensive signings in Frosinone's history.

Florian Grillitsch, another Austria international, has also arrived after leaving Braga on a free transfer and is well known in Germany from his Bundesliga spells with TSG Hoffenheim and Bremen. Kevin Akpoguma, a Hoffenheim stalwart, has signed too, while Anouar El Azzouzi was brought in from third-division relegated side Fortuna Düsseldorf.

Will Frosinone stay in Serie A for longer than a year for the first time?

Frosinone are strengthening to make history. After each of their previous three promotions, they lasted only one year before dropping back into Serie B. In 2015, the club, who had previously spent a long time bouncing between the third and fourth tiers, reached Italy's top division for the first time.

They raced straight from Serie C to Serie A with back-to-back promotions, but a 19th-place finish sent them down immediately. The next promotion arrived only two years later, but they were just as far off the pace in 2018/19. On the third and most recent attempt to stay up, they came closer than ever before: on the final matchday of the 2023/24 season, Frosinone lost 1-0 to Udinese Calcio, when a 0-0 would have been enough to survive.

Only a year later, in May 2025, total collapse threatened. They came close to dropping into the third tier for the first time since 2014. Frosinone finished 15th in the second division and escaped the relegation play-offs by the finest of margins, only because four points had been deducted from direct rivals Brescia Calcio.

Getty Images

That they then finished second and returned to Serie A just a year later was anything but expected. Coach Massimiliano Alvini, appointed after the near-relegation in 2025, pulled it off.

Alvini, 56, had to grind his way up through small Italian clubs and is also expected to stay on under the new investors. Clara Vista's arrival has had another major effect too: he has so far managed to keep the core of the promotion-winning side together, with no key player sold yet. Without the new financial power, that would hardly have been possible.

Investor money strengthen Frosinone's hand in the transfer market

"Sales used to be a necessity; now we are no longer completely under that financial pressure," president Stirpe stressed. Frosinone's new transfer-market credo is clear in the case of promotion hero Fares Ghedjemis. The 23-year-old Algerian, signed in 2024 for just €300,000 from the French third division, led the attack last season with 15 goals and three assists.

Ghedjemis made it into Algeria's World Cup squad and is attracting interest from several well-known clubs. In the past, Frosinone would probably have sold him by now. Instead, the €7 million that AS Monaco are said to have offered recently was nowhere near enough for the Italians.

Celtic and Rangers, the two Scottish giants, are also said to be pushing hard for Ghedjemis, but their efforts may come to nothing. Frosinone, where the right winger is under contract until 2028, reportedly do not want to let him go for less than €21 million. With investor money behind them, it is naturally much easier to hold that line.

For now, then, Frosinone are trying to avoid stepping straight back into the lift going down. In the long term, the aim may be to reach the point where it is no longer a surprise when players of Schmid's calibre choose Frosinone.