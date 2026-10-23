Al-Ahli is facing Al-Ahli growing questions from its supporters over its options between the sticks. Edouard Mendy's spell on the sidelines has reopened the debate about whether the local alternatives are ready to shoulder the responsibility of protecting the net in big matches.

According to Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat", Abdulrahman Al-Sabni's displays in recent appearances have split opinion among the Al-Ahli faithful. Fans worry about what Mendy's absence means for the team's defensive stability, especially in games that demand a cool head and the experience to handle pressure.

Those concerns run deeper than the substitute's form. They stretch to whether the squad can cope with repeated or sudden absences in one of the most sensitive positions on the pitch, a role that so often decides results.

Mendy, the newspaper noted, holds an important standing within the team. His international pedigree and his knack for rising to the big occasion make his absence a genuine headache for the coaching staff, particularly when the decisive fixtures come around.

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Handing the backup keepers a run of games does have an upside. It lets the coaching staff get a true read on their levels and judge whether they can carry the load, though the pressure of the competitions and the rising bar of fan expectation leave little room for error.

Supporters fear the team could be left exposed in certain matches by the lack of stability in the position. Chasing titles demands alternatives who can deliver at a comparable level, rather than pinning the team's fortunes to one man, however important he may be.

The winter window is edging closer. Signing a local goalkeeper is shaping up as one option the coaching staff may weigh alongside the sporting administration, the aim being to beef up competition in the position and provide a cover option with the experience and ability to step in when needed.

No firm signs of an official decision to sign a new keeper have emerged so far. Even so, the levels on show during Mendy's absence could nudge the coaching staff into reassessing their needs, with the domestic and continental campaigns still running.

Bringing in a local goalkeeper may make sense technically, should the coaching staff decide the squad needs an extra body with enough experience, and all without touching the list of foreign players.