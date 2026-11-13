Share Follow GOAL on Google

Brian Riemer, the head coach of the Denmark national team, intends to travel to Barcelona to meet Hansi Flick, in order to examine the reasons behind the repeated injuries suffered by Andreas Christensen, and to try to reach solutions that ensure the defender regains his physical fitness.

Advertisement

According to the Spanish newspaper "Marca", injuries have wrecked Christensen's rhythm and continuity over recent seasons, both for Barcelona and his national team.

The Danish defender had to withdraw from his national team's squad during the current international break to recover properly from his latest setback, a muscular problem in the rectus femoris of his left quadriceps.

That situation has alarmed Denmark's manager, who plans to travel to Barcelona and sit down with Hansi Flick to discuss the defender's physical condition.

Christensen, Barcelona's veteran defender who renewed his contract a few months ago for a further two seasons, has missed 7 matches this term with a muscular injury to the quadriceps of his left leg.

Advertisement Advertisement

Last season hit him even harder. He sat out 36 matches for Denmark and Barcelona with a string of physical problems, including a torn cruciate ligament.

Related Topics

During the 2024-2025 campaign, the Danish defender was unavailable for 50 matches because of problems with his Achilles tendon and a muscular injury.

Brian Riemer, the Denmark manager, revealed a few days ago just how difficult Christensen found the decision to pull out of the current international break, in which the Danes face Portugal and Norway.

Advertisement

Riemer said: "He saw that he was not ready, and so he was forced to pull out. Given the state his body is currently in, he does not feel he is ready to play international matches."

He added: "He loves Denmark. I almost heard a man crying over the phone last night, because of how frustrated and deeply upset he felt about this situation."

Advertisement

Denmark's manager intends to travel to Barcelona to meet Flick and examine the causes of Christensen's recurring injuries, according to the Danish newspaper "BT" on Friday, hoping the pair can find solutions together.

The newspaper quoted Riemer saying: "I have already agreed with Hansi Flick that I will go to meet them, and we will sit around one table and work on putting together a good plan."