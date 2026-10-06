Carlos Alcaraz claimed the Tokyo title for the second year running, beating Jiri Lehecka in straight sets, 7-6 and 6-4, to confirm his dominance in the Japanese capital and launch his Asian swing in the best possible fashion.

Straight sets flattered him. Alcaraz endured a difficult start, dropping the first three points on his own serve, while Lehecka kept his composure and his lead through the opening set.

The Spaniard gradually began to raise his level and impose himself, before sealing the set in a tie-break thanks to his excellent handling of the big points.

Serve continued to shape the match in the second set, but Alcaraz took the only chance that came his way to close out the set and the contest, throwing his arms up to celebrate the Tokyo crown.

Scribbling on the camera lens afterwards, Alcaraz wrote: "2-2 I love Tokyo.. thank you very much", a nod to his two titles from his two appearances in the tournament.

The win hands Alcaraz a real boost before he completes his Asian swing at the Shanghai Masters 1000, a title he has never lifted. It also strengthens his hold on third in the world rankings and gives him the chance to narrow the gap on Italy's Jannik Sinner, who sits out the rest of the season.

Strong runs in Shanghai, Paris and the ATP Finals could lift the Spaniard to second in the world, behind Germany's Alexander Zverev.

Afterwards, Alcaraz was keen to thank his team, recalling his road back from injury. "What a journey we have been through," he said. "My injury process was very long, and there were doubts and good and bad moments, but you gave everything you had so that I would be at my highest level upon my return, and you took care of my injury so that I would not suffer a setback."

He added: "You make me better on and off the court. I feel very lucky that I can work with you."