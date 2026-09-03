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imago-sport-1082313145.jpgAgenciaLOF
Loai Mohamed

Translated by

A three-minute call: Mourinho reveals the behind-the-scenes of a Real Madrid star's departure

J. Mourinho
D. Ceballos
Real Betis vs Real Madrid
Real Betis
Real Madrid
LaLiga
Portugal
Spain

He was out of the picture

José Mourinho has lifted the lid on Dani Ceballos' exit to Real Betis, the very side his Real Madrid meet tomorrow, Friday, in La Liga.

Speaking ahead of the fourth-round clash, the Portuguese coach turned to the Spanish midfielder in his press conference.

"We spoke for three minutes over the phone, and I told him I was not counting on him," Mourinho said, as reported by the newspaper "AS".

He added: "On many occasions players cling to their contracts, but in this case he understood the situation and said he preferred to become a free agent and decide his own future. We reached an agreement, the contract was terminated, and Ceballos became free to choose his destination."

Read also:

Mourinho opens fire on his player: the accumulation of mistakes is unacceptable

LaLiga
Real Betis crest
Real Betis
BET
Real Madrid crest
Real Madrid
RMA

Betis confirmed the signing yesterday, Wednesday, tying Ceballos down until the summer of 2029. It marks his return to the club where his career began, nine years after he left for Real Madrid.

The timing could hardly be sharper. Ceballos might make his Betis bow against his former side, with the Andalusian club hosting Los Blancos tomorrow evening.

You can discuss the topics and news in greater depth in the Kooora forums

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