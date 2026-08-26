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Ahmed Abdelhamid

Translated by

A swift move: Barcelona chase the cousin of a Bayern Munich star

Transfers
Barcelona vs Athletic Bilbao
Barcelona
Athletic Bilbao
LaLiga
J. Tah
Hamburger SV
Bayern Munich
Spain
Germany

Barcelona plans to develop the player

Barcelona have moved to sign a Hamburg defender in the current transfer window.

According to Florian Plettenberg, correspondent for Sky Sport Germany, talks between Barcelona and Hamburg are still ongoing. The Catalans want young defender Mikael Baza, and the player is keen on a fresh challenge in Spain.

Baza is 16 and plays as a central defender, standing out for his left foot. Just one year remains on his Hamburg contract, which could smooth a move.

LaLiga
Barcelona crest
Barcelona
BAR
Athletic Bilbao crest
Athletic Bilbao
ATH

Sky Germany's correspondent explained that Barcelona won't rush the player into the first team. The club have mapped out a development programme, starting through Barcelona Atletic and the under-19 side, before promoting him gradually if he keeps improving.

Extra media attention follows Baza around for another reason. He's the cousin of Germany defender Jonathan Tah, the Bayern Munich star.

Barcelona officials rate the teenager as one of the most promising defensive talents of the coming years. That belief has pushed them to act early and beat other European clubs to his signature.

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