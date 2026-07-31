A surprise withdrawal boosts the former Al-Ahly president in the Saudi Federation elections

Khalid Al-Ghamdi, the former Al-Ahli president, has received fresh backing in the elections of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, following the surprise withdrawal of one of his rivals for the position.

Al-Ghamdi had resigned as Al-Ahli president to run for the presidency of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, succeeding Yasser Al-Misehal, who stepped down after the national team's group-stage exit from the 2026 World Cup.

The Saudi newspaper "Asharq Al-Awsat" report that Muaid Al-Shahri, a board member of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, has pulled out of the presidential race a day before nominations close.

According to the paper, Al-Shahri took the surprise decision after a thorough look at the electoral picture, concluding it was time to make way for new leaders in the period ahead.

He told the members of his electoral list of the call today, Friday. But he stressed he might stand in a future round when the timing suits him better.

Al-Shahri, "Asharq Al-Awsat" say, was the candidate closest to winning the presidency, backed by 30 of the 49 votes in the general assembly.

That leaves the race largely down to Khalid Al-Ghamdi and Badr Al-Ruzaiza, the former Al-Qadsiah president, though the newspaper fancy the latter to take charge of Saudi football over the next four years.

The Saudi Arabian Football Federation elections take place on 30 August, choosing a successor to Yasser Al-Misehal after seven full years in the job.