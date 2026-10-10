Gianni Infantino is growing increasingly confident of keeping his job as FIFA president when elections are held next March.

Aleksander Ceferin has already announced he will stand for another term as UEFA president. Nasser Al-Khelaifi, the European Club Association chief, has ruled himself out of any run at the FIFA presidency.

"The Times" report that Infantino's opponents are still clinging to the hope that a serious rival will emerge before nominations close on 18 November.

The FIFA president refuses to walk away from the fight to stay in post, despite the string of scandals and ethics complaints hanging over him.

Victor Montagliani, who heads the North, Central American and Caribbean football association, has no plans to take Infantino on.

One name doing the rounds is Prince Ali bin Al Hussein, who stood against Infantino back in 2015. Whether he fancies another tilt remains unclear.

According to the newspaper, moves are afoot to line up a different challenger: the Frenchman Arsene Wenger.

Wenger commands wide respect across world football as the man in charge of the game's development at FIFA.