Real Madrid's pursuit of Spain star Rodri has hit a snag. In the last few hours, a disagreement has emerged between the two parties over the terms of the deal, and Barcelona are now circling, ready to hijack the transfer of the Manchester City man.

The twist comes after press reports on Wednesday predicted Barcelona would pull out, seemingly clearing the path for Real Madrid to land the best player at the 2026 World Cup.

According to transfer-market specialists Foot Mercato, citing newspaper Sport, Rodri's move to the Bernabeu is suddenly at risk of collapse. The player has expressed reservations about the offer on the table, despite his initial agreement to sign a four-season contract.

Tension in the talks has grown noticeable, to the point where the deal is no longer guaranteed. Rodri wants better financial terms. He is keen to return to the Spanish league, but not at any price.

Real Madrid had turned their attention to Rodri after moving close to finalising a deal for Ivory Coast's Yan Diomande, who is preparing to join the ranks once the management wraps up one of the summer's most complicated transfers.

Florentino Perez, Spanish reports suggest, was not initially enthusiastic about signing Rodri. The club president had concerns over his relatively advanced age and his injury record. Then came the player's displays, crowned by that best-player award at the last World Cup, and officials began to reconsider.

Barcelona, by contrast, have decided to enter the race forcefully. The Catalans have reopened a file that was already on the table even before the World Cup.

Journalist Ben Jacobs confirmed Barcelona have already begun their talks over the player and are preparing to submit an official offer, despite Manchester City's desire to keep him.

Real Madrid remained the leading candidate, Jacobs explained, but Barcelona also represent an attractive destination for Rodri, who prefers a return to Spain for sporting and family reasons.

Manchester City, meanwhile, do not appear ready to give up their star easily. Reports say the English club want between 75 and 80 million euros to sanction a sale. Real Madrid do not intend to go beyond a ceiling of 50 to 60 million euros, and that gap only complicates the negotiations further.