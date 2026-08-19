Barcelona failed to unveil Portuguese full-back Joao Cancelo as a new player before the friendly against Egypt's Al-Ahly.

Barcelona hosted Egypt's Al-Ahly today, Wednesday, at the Spotify Camp Nou in a friendly for the Joan Gamper Trophy.

Before kick-off, the Catalans presented new Spanish midfielder Rodri, signed from Manchester City during the current summer window.

Spanish journalist Victor Navarro said the club also intended to unveil Cancelo, the reason for the full-back's presence at the Spotify Camp Nou despite his signing not being officially announced.

In a tweet on his personal account on X, Navarro explained that Cancelo was ready to follow Rodri, wearing the Barcelona shirt with the number 2 he had worn in the second half of last season.

Yet the Portuguese full-back ultimately left the pitch without being unveiled, his registration incomplete. His Spanish team-mate Lamine Yamal tried to ask him why. Cancelo walked off angrily.

Barcelona made every effort to seal the deal officially today, Wednesday, to unveil Cancelo before the Al-Ahly match, according to the Spanish journalist. They failed.

Press reports had confirmed that Al-Hilal agreed with the full-back to terminate his contract, which was due to expire at the end of the current season, in exchange for waiving the rest of his dues.

The 32-year-old had played for Al-Hilal since the summer of 2024, but was left out of the club's domestic squad last season, deciding to move to Barcelona on loan in the second half.

Cancelo shone during that loan spell and helped fire the Catalans to the La Liga title at the expense of traditional rivals Real Madrid.