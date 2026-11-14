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Arsène Wenger, the former Arsenal manager, has moved closer to withdrawing from the race for the presidency of FIFA, after the chances of him challenging the current president Gianni Infantino in the upcoming elections have receded.

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The development leaves Infantino's opponents scrambling for an alternative, having pinned their hopes on the French coach as the most prominent rival and the man best equipped to mount a serious electoral challenge.

French newspaper "L'Équipe" reports that Wenger is leaning towards staying out of the race. His position should become clear during FIFA's electoral congress in the Moroccan capital Rabat on 18 March.

Over the past two and a half months, his name has been floated as a challenger to Infantino. But the idea of standing stayed in doubt, with no final decision ever declared.

From the end of last August, the former Arsenal coach seriously weighed up the possibility of taking on the FIFA president. His discontent with the way the organisation is run had grown, and at times he felt duty-bound to act and stop Infantino from securing another four-year term.

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His enthusiasm did not hold, though. At moments he leaned towards withdrawing, convinced that it would be hard to take on the current president's influence.

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The hesitation went beyond electoral maths. It stretched to the nature of the job itself, with Wenger feeling that the FIFA presidency would pull him away from the pitch, the arena where his expertise lies.

One further concern nagged at him: the belief that he could not realistically confront what the report described as the favouritism surrounding Infantino. That strengthened the likelihood of him pulling out, despite his objection to the current management style.

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Infantino's opponents had viewed Wenger as an ideal candidate. His global fame, his image of integrity, his competence and his wide experience all made him the man they wanted.

European though he is, Wenger has no link to UEFA. He is held in esteem in Africa and Asia too, and spent years working with FIFA's 211 member associations in his role as director of global football development.

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His potential candidacy also drew support from a faction within the FIFA administration, weary of Infantino's leadership and keen to see a rival emerge from within the international football scene.

The dispute between the pair spilled into the open over a proposal to sell shares in the World Cup. Wenger criticised the project, said he had learned of it through the media, and called for its cancellation. He demanded an "independent FIFA" that serves football with commitment, transparency and integrity.

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UEFA, by contrast, have repeatedly vowed to put forward a candidate against Infantino. Yet the name remains a mystery, and time is running short for the opposition to find their alternative.

Candidacy applications close on 18 November. That leaves the president's rivals in a race against time, all the more so if Wenger's withdrawal is confirmed, because they had seen him as the one best placed to beat Infantino.