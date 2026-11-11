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Press reports have dropped a resounding surprise, after confirming that Saudi Arabia turned down several top-tier international coaches in favour of its current Greek coach, Georgios Donis.

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Saudi media personality Abdulrahman Al-Humaidi, presenter of the "Nadina" programme on "MBC 1", had confirmed that Donis would leave his post as head coach of the Saudi national team before the start of the 2027 AFC Asian Cup, with a probability of 99%.

Rejection of world-class coaches at the Saudi national team

Nayef Al-Thaqeel, correspondent for the Saudi channel "Al-Arabiya", shot those reports down. Every official at the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, he insisted, categorically denies any intention to sack the Greek coach in the coming period.

"The Saudi Arabian Football Federation has an emergency list comprising 3 coaches, as a precaution against any unexpected circumstance, such as Donis himself submitting his resignation, in accordance with the new working mechanism adopted by the federation, but it does not intend to sack him," he explained.

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"Agents are also trying to market coaches, to the extent that the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, since the day after the exit from the 2026 World Cup, has received calls, messages and CVs from first-rank world-class coaches, as well as mid-level or obscure coaches," he added.

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"This is a natural matter, but what is important is the work being carried out with the Saudi national team, and whether it is proceeding according to what has been planned and the objectives of the Football Federation, and it is proceeding as usual without any effects," he noted.

He went on: "Donis presented a 30-page plan to the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, up to the end of his contract on 31 July next, and it is the benchmark for evaluating his work, and he is still continuing to work on that plan."

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Training, Al-Thaqeel confirmed, is ticking along normally, the players untouched by the reports that the Greek coach could be shown the door.

Donis's response to reports of his sacking

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Donis himself fronted up to the reports of his sacking, telling the Saudi newspaper "Al-Riyadiah": "I am not concerned with the rumours put out from time to time about my professional fate with the Saudi national team."

"What concerns me at present is developing Saudi Arabia and focusing on the work. I have the experience to deal with what is going on around my professional fate, and I will give the best I have in order to serve Saudi football," he added.

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His comments followed a statement from the Saudi Arabian Football Federation, reported by the Saudi channel "Al-Ekhbariya", denying the possibility of sacking the Greek coach and confirming he would stay in post.

That makes it the second time the federation has denied reports of Donis's departure, having already done so back in October.

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What has Donis achieved with the Saudi national team?

Donis took charge of the Saudi national team last April, succeeding the French coach Hervé Renard just two months before the start of the 2026 World Cup, a tournament they exited from the first round.

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In that World Cup, Saudi Arabia drew with both Uruguay 1-1 and Cape Verde goalless, then lost to Spain by four clean goals to finish bottom of Group Eight with only two points.

Yet the Greek coach also led Saudi Arabia to its first title in 23 years, lifting the twenty-seventh edition of the Arabian Gulf Cup, "Gulf 27", last October.

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He did it in style. The Saudi national team won 4 matches out of 5, came through the fifth on penalties and scored 8 goals without conceding a single one.

Across his reign, Saudi Arabia have played 11 matches under Donis at official and friendly level. Five wins, four draws and two defeats, with 13 goals scored and 7 conceded.