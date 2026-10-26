A surprise name tops the scene: four coaches on Manchester United's table to succeed Carrick

Manchester United have begun studying alternatives to take over the technical leadership of the team, with doubts mounting over Michael Carrick's future after a run of poor results piled pressure on the English manager.

Sources speaking to ESPN say the club reassessed Carrick's position after the 3-0 defeat to Bournemouth at Old Trafford on Sunday, just days on from their 4-1 loss to Como in the Champions League.

Eight matches have now passed without a win across all competitions. That run has left United 16th in the Premier League, a single point above the relegation zone.

Among the candidates are Eddie Howe, the former Newcastle United manager, and Germany's Julian Nagelsmann, who recently coached the national team. Kieran McKenna features too. The former Ipswich Town boss left a positive impression on United officials during talks in the summer of 2024, before the club opted to keep Erik ten Hag.

Italy's Antonio Conte, who left Napoli in the summer, is another standout name. Sources indicate he is ready to open talks with United should they make contact.

Back in May, the board assessed a number of managers before handing Carrick a two-year contract on the back of his success in temporary charge.

Now, with results sliding, reports suggest the club is preparing to dispense with him, though no official decision has been taken so far.

Carrick admitted after the Bournemouth defeat that he did not know what the future held, saying: "I understand the situation completely, and honestly I'm not expecting anything specific, and I'll carry on working as usual."