Camp Nou hosts the Clasico next Sunday, and the tension is already building. Barcelona against Real Madrid in the tenth round of La Liga is about far more than three points. It's a test of nerve for both sides and both coaches.

The gap between the two rivals only sharpens the mood. Hansi Flick's Barcelona sit top of La Liga, six points clear of Madrid, and that cushion hands the Catalans a psychological edge heading into the clash.

Big wins and strong performances across every competition have left Barcelona brimming with confidence. Madrid, by contrast, are seething. Jose Mourinho's return to the bench has coincided with mounting pressure and a stream of criticism aimed at Spanish refereeing.

One name has already emerged for the biggest fixture in Spain. According to the famous programme "El Chiringuito", Alberola Rojas is the leading candidate to take charge of the Clasico between Barcelona and Real Madrid.



