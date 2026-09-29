A surprise in Zidane's contract with the France national team

French press reports have lifted the lid on the salary Zinedine Zidane has earned since taking charge of the France national team. His contract carries a surprise, one relating to how his income is calculated and the bonuses tied to major tournaments.

The website "Foot Mercato", citing the newspaper "L'Équipe", stated: "Zidane receives 300,000 euros per month before tax, which is almost the same salary that Didier Deschamps was paid, despite the higher figures that had previously circulated regarding the French coach's salary."

What sets Zidane's contract apart is his decision to give up the image rights bonuses his predecessor pocketed after internationals. That frees him from certain restrictions linked to the France national team's commercial partners, even with his own advertising deals with a host of brands, chief among them Adidas.

In return, the French Football Federation has built in a system of larger bonuses during major tournaments, foremost among them the World Cup and the European Championship. The biggest slice of any rise in Zidane's income therefore hinges on what the national team achieves in those competitions.

Zidane's deal, then, rests on a fixed monthly salary. His earnings could climb sharply should France deliver strong results on the biggest stages.







