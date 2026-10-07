Al-Ahli fans have been dealt a fresh blow over Senegalese goalkeeper Edouard Mendy, just hours before their clash with Al-Fateh in the Roshn League.

Marino Pusic's side head to the Midan Tamweel Al-Oula Stadium in Al-Ahsa this Friday to face Al-Fateh in the eighth round of the Saudi Roshn League.

Just 48 hours before kick-off, Al-Ahli confirmed on their official X account on Wednesday that Mendy had suffered a shoulder injury in training.

The club added that their medical staff will keep the Senegalese goalkeeper under continuous assessment to determine when he can return to training in the coming period.

Next matches ALF Saudi Pro League 10:55 AHL

Mendy joins a growing injury list at Al-Ahli. Nayef Masoud is nursing a foot joint injury, while Zakaria Hawsawi picked up a knock on international duty with Saudi Arabia at the Arabian Gulf Cup "Gulf 27".

Brazilian defender Roger Ibanez has also been sidelined, though he is now close to full recovery and set to rejoin training under Dutch coach Marino Pusic.

Al-Ahli sit sixth in the Saudi League on 12 points, from four wins and three defeats. That leaves them a full six points behind leaders Al-Hilal.