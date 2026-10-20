A stunning surprise: will Inzaghi sacrifice Al-Hilal's money for Juventus?

Simone Inzaghi's name has started to surface in the corridors of one of European football's giants. The development raises intriguing questions about the Italian's future at Al Hilal, and about a possible return to Serie A through the Juventus door, even if it means giving up some of the financial perks he enjoys in Saudi Arabia.

Italian outlet " Sport Mediaset " report that Inzaghi is among the names on Juventus's radar for next season. The club's hierarchy are weighing up their technical options, anticipating a possible end to Luciano Spalletti's spell should results fail to pick up over the coming weeks.

Spalletti still has a chance to turn things around, the network add, despite the heavy defeat to Lazio. But Juventus are already drawing up alternative plans in case the poor run continues and the awaited revival never arrives.

The next stretch will be decisive for Spalletti. His future hangs on upcoming fixtures in Serie A and the Europa League, and the board could act differently if things reach a dead end.

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Should any change be pushed back to the summer of 2027, Inzaghi features among the names Juventus like, alongside Porto manager Francesco Farioli. The Italian network believe the Al Hilal boss may be mulling a return to Europe to compete at the very top once more.

Inzaghi could be ready to take a salary in line with what he earned during his previous spell at Inter Milan, the report adds, rather than his current Saudi wages. His Al Hilal deal expires at the end of this season.

Will Inzaghi leave Al Hilal for the Old Lady?

Several scenarios now open up around Inzaghi's future. He is in his second season at Al Hilal, having chosen a fresh challenge in Saudi football after leaving Inter Milan, whom he guided to two Champions League finals.

A return to Italy with a club the size of Juventus carries obvious appeal. Yet the report stops short of any official talks or agreement between the parties, placing the coach's name simply among the options on the table should the board decide to make a change in the summer of 2027.

So the big question lingers. Will Inzaghi stick to his Al Hilal project and current contract, or will the challenge of returning Juventus to the fight for major silverware prove too tempting, even on a lower salary than the one he collects in Saudi Arabia?



