The Referees' Technical Committee (CTA) has settled the controversy surrounding the Cuti Romero incident and Bellingham's presence in the Madrid derby. Video technology intervened with referee Miguel Ángel Ortiz Arias because of an error in identifying the player who deserved the yellow card, not to review the possibility of showing a red card to the Atlético Madrid defender.

Ortiz Arias had shown the yellow card to Bellingham during a challenge with Romero, before the video technology referee called him over to review the incident.

Back at the screen, the referee cancelled the caution for the Real Madrid player and awarded the foul against Romero, giving him the yellow card.

According to the Referees' Technical Committee, the VAR room could have summoned the referee for two possible reasons: to correct the identity of the player who received the card, or to review the presence of a situation warranting a sending off. It chose the first, having judged that the error related to identifying the player deserving of the caution, and it did not consider the incident to be one of the situations warranting a red card.

The incident provoked strong objections from Real Madrid's players. They initially believed the referee was reviewing the possibility of sending off Romero, before the nature of the video technology intervention and the true reason behind Ortiz Arias being called over later became clear.

Former international referee Iturralde González saw it differently. Speaking on the "Carrusel Deportivo" programme, he considered Romero's challenge worthy of a sending off: "It is a tackle with excessive force. The player tried to win the ball and stretched out his leg to stamp on him. This blow, with excessive force, deserves a red card."

On the Kang-in Lee and Valverde incident, Iturralde González was more decisive. He considered the Atlético Madrid player's challenge deserving of a red card, after he stamped hard on the ankle of the Real Madrid player from behind.

The former referee said the challenge came with excessive force and in a highly dangerous area, explaining that stamping above the ankle and the Achilles tendon, with such force, could have caused an injury to Valverde.