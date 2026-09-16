Barcelona have entered a surprise race for one of the world's leading strikers. Reports reveal that Norway's Erling Haaland and England's Harry Kane are among the Catalan club's options to bolster their attack in the coming period.

According to the "Tribuna" website, Barcelona are monitoring Harry Kane, 33, as a potential short-term alternative to Julian Alvarez. The Atletico Madrid striker remains a long-term target for the Catalan club.

Kane's contract with Bayern Munich expires next year, and negotiations over an extension are under way between the two parties. Barcelona are watching closely and may move for the England striker if he decides not to continue in Bavaria.

Initial contact with Kane's representatives came last summer, the report indicated, but nothing developed into a formal move or advanced talks over the deal.

Haaland's name also appears on Barcelona's list, despite the obvious hurdles. The Norwegian is tied to Manchester City until 2034, which makes prising him away from the Etihad a complicated task.

During the summer window, Barcelona chose not to sign a top-tier striker after Atletico refused to sell Alvarez. They turned instead to Brazil's Gabriel Jesus as a low-cost option.

Their interest in Haaland and Kane comes amid Raphinha's fine form this season through the middle. The Brazilian winger has scored 8 goals and provided 3 assists in 6 matches as an out-and-out striker.

Julian Alvarez remains Barcelona's primary long-term target, according to the report. Kane represents an alternative, while Haaland is another name on the Catalan club's radar.

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