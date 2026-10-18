Three goals down at Lyngby, Nordsjaelland somehow walked away with a point. The 3-3 draw in the eleventh round of the Danish league also featured Egypt's Ibrahim Adel.

Adel started on the bench for Sunday's trip to Lyngby Stadium before coming on as a substitute.

His introduction came in the 62nd minute with Nordsjaelland staring at a three-goal deficit. What followed was remarkable: three goals in six minutes, between the 71st and the 77th, and a precious point rescued.

Victory was there for the taking too. The referee pointed to the spot in the 100th minute, but Niklas Rokyar missed, and with it went all three points.

The draw lifts Nordsjaelland to 19 points and fourth in the Danish league table. Lyngby remain rooted to the bottom on 8.



