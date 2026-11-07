Saleh Abu Al-Shamat is facing an anxious wait. The Al-Ahli Saudi man could miss the Jeddah derby against traditional neighbours and rivals Al-Ittihad through injury.

A shoulder problem has already sidelined Abu Al-Shamat in recent weeks, keeping him out of the Saudi Roshn League clashes with Al-Fayha, Al-Khaleej and Al-Shabab, as well as the AFC Champions League Elite ties against Qatar's Al-Gharafa and Al-Sadd.

According to Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah", Abu Al-Shamat still needs two to three weeks of treatment before he can rejoin group training.

Three weeks on the sidelines would rule him out of the Roshn League meeting with Al-Faisaly and the AFC Champions League Elite tie against Qatar's Al-Shamal, plus the derby with Al-Ittihad.

Al-Ahli travel to face Al-Ittihad at the Al-Inma Stadium in Jeddah on 26 November, in the fifteenth round of the Roshn League.

Abu Al-Shamat has turned out 12 times for Al-Ahli this season, scoring once and adding an assist.