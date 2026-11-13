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Italy have been dealt a blow ahead of their crucial clash against Belgium, after midfielder Davide Frattesi left the Azzurri camp due to a muscle injury, despite scoring in the 3-1 win over France.

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According to Football Italia, Frattesi will miss Sunday's final clash against Belgium in the capital Brussels.

The Lazio star had scored Italy's opening goal against France on Thursday evening at the San Siro, helping the Azzurri top their UEFA Nations League group.

Injury now rules the midfielder out of the decisive showdown with Belgium.

An official statement confirmed that Frattesi has already left the Italy camp in Coverciano and returned to Lazio, where the club's medical staff will monitor his condition.

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Examinations revealed a muscular problem that leaves him no time to recover before the match.

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Italy need at least a point to seal a quarter-final place in the UEFA Nations League. A win would guarantee top spot in Group One, ahead of France.

Frattesi has 39 caps and 10 goals for his country, and he has rediscovered his form since joining Lazio in the summer window.

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Four goals in 11 Serie A appearances this season tell the story of that revival.

Level on 10 points with France at the top of the group, Italy lead on the head-to-head record. Belgium sit third with 9 points, while Turkey prop up the table without a single point.

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Italy began their campaign with a 2-0 defeat to Belgium, then found their feet with back-to-back wins over Turkey, 4-1 and 3-1. A 1-1 draw with France followed, before they came roaring back to beat Les Bleus 3-1 in Milan.

For Belgium, the clash carries extra weight as they cling to hopes of qualification. That makes it a genuine test of Italy's ability to hold their place among Europe's elite, especially after that morale-boosting win over France.