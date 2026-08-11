Tomorrow's Teresa Herrera Cup clash between Real Madrid and Deportivo La Coruña, the eighty-first edition of the trophy, faces a potential crisis at the Riazor on Wednesday evening.

According to the newspaper "Mundo Deportivo", the Deportivo La Coruña supporters' union, along with other fan groups, has urged the club's fans to stay away from the Teresa Cup match at the Riazor.

Deportivo's supporters' groups adopted the measure in protest at the conditions the club has imposed on season-ticket holders in the "Maratón Bajo" stand. They brand those conditions "discriminatory" and "abusive".

Their statement makes the target clear. The groups want to force the board into a solution, accusing it of being "increasingly detached from the essence of the club and its fans".

The organisers of the protest have called on the entire Deportivo fan base to pile pressure on the club. To that end, they are also asking members not to "give up" their seats. As a friendly, the match does not count towards the "minimum number of mandatory matches" that Deportivo will demand from this season onwards to renew a season ticket.

The groups said: "We encourage all Deportivo fans to continue the protests and not to back down in defence of a fair and respectful club model. Let Riazor reflect what it has always been, and not merely a commercial façade devoid of soul".