A step towards Dembélé: Al-Hilal star on the verge of departure

Al-Hilal of Saudi Arabia are closing in on a decision in the summer market that could clear the path for one of the most anticipated deals of the window: the signing of France's Ousmane Dembélé, the Paris Saint-Germain star.

Press reports had earlier revealed verbal contacts between Al-Hilal and PSG's administration to explore a move for Dembélé, though the talks have yet to reach an official stage.

Reliable journalist Sacha Tavolieri reports that Al-Hilal have decided to sell Brazilian Malcom during the current window after he fell out of Italian manager Simone Inzaghi's plans.

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The Saudi club have already begun hunting for a new home for Malcom, part of a wider restructuring designed to make room for fresh faces before next season kicks off.

That move points to Al-Hilal freeing up a berth on the right wing, the very position Dembélé thrives in, which only fuels the speculation that "the Boss" are gearing up to get the deal over the line in the coming period.

Inzaghi wants a winger with the pace and the ability to make the difference one-on-one. Dembélé, one of PSG's standout performers in recent years, ticks every box. Malcom's exit could prove the first step towards the French international's arrival in the Roshn League.