UEFA have chosen the Allianz Arena in Munich, home of Bayern Munich, to stage the 2028 Champions League final, returning the showpiece to one of Europe's most famous grounds after years away.

The decision came at the executive committee meeting held today, Tuesday, in the Greek city of Thessaloniki, where Bayern's stadium was confirmed as the venue for the 2028 final.

There's a special edge to the choice. The Allianz Arena staged one of the most thrilling finals in the competition's history, when Bayern Munich met Chelsea in the 2012 final.

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A return 16 years after the famous final

The Champions League final returns to the Allianz Arena 16 years after the ground hosted that clash between Bayern Munich and Chelsea on 19 May 2012.

Few finals have been more dramatic. Bayern played on their own turf, among their own supporters, dreaming of being crowned European champions in front of their fans. Instead they endured one of the cruellest nights in their history, as Chelsea snatched the trophy at the death.

Regular time finished 1-1, the outcome undecided until the closing minutes. The tie stretched into extra time, then to penalties to crown a champion.

Roared on by an enormous home crowd, Bayern looked close to their dream when Thomas Müller opened the scoring in the 83rd minute.

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Müller headed home, deceiving Chelsea's defence and goalkeeper, and sent the Allianz Arena into raptures with the lead just minutes from the finish.

Bayern seemed set to seal the title at their own stadium. Chelsea refused to give up, and turned it around in the final moments.

In the 88th minute, Ivorian Didier Drogba powered home the equaliser with a header from a corner, dragging his side back into the match at the deadliest of times.

Drogba's goal landed as a hammer blow to Bayern and their fans, who had been mere minutes from glory in front of their own supporters.

Regular time ended 1-1, and both sides headed into two periods of extra time chasing the goal that would settle it before penalties.

A missed penalty tips the balance of the final

Extra time handed Bayern a golden chance to regain the lead. Drogba conceded a penalty when he fouled Frenchman Franck Ribéry inside the box.

Dutchman Arjen Robben stepped up with the perfect opportunity to put Bayern back in front. Chelsea keeper Petr Čech had other ideas, saving the kick in two stages and denying the Bavarians a goal that could have transformed the night.

Neither side found a breakthrough in extra time, so the final went to penalties to decide the Champions League winner.

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Fortune smiled on Chelsea in the shootout. They settled the tie and lifted the Champions League at Bayern's expense, sealing one of the most memorable titles in the English club's history.

So a night on which Bayern had dreamt of being crowned in front of their fans became one of the most painful in the club's history, while Chelsea celebrated their first Champions League title.

More than a decade and a half on from that historic clash, the Allianz Arena is gearing up to host another Champions League final in 2028. The return will drag the memories straight back to that night in 2012, when Bayern lost the title on their own turf to Chelsea in a manner still etched in the memory of European football fans.