Reports have swirled about a plot by Portugal's stars to force captain Cristiano Ronaldo out of the current camp. The real crisis, though, has come from the direction of new coach Jorge Jesus.

Things boiled over these past few days. Ronaldo walked out of the Portugal camp in protest at being sidelined and at Jesus reneging on an agreement the pair had struck over his minutes, then at the comments his coach made following the clash with Norway.

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Portuguese journalist Pedro Sepúlveda addressed the saga on the Saudi programme "Al-Montasaf", insisting that "what is being circulated about the existence of a conspiracy by the Portugal players against Ronaldo has no basis in truth".

He went further. "The stars of the Portugal national team were trying to learn from Ronaldo and to stay by his side," he said, "but what happened is nothing more than a problem fabricated by Jesus to get rid of the Madeira rocket".

Recent press reports suggest the Portuguese Football Federation want to open talks with Ronaldo to settle the dispute and lay on a farewell match to close out his international career.