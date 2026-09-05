Morocco international Ayoub El Kaabi suffered a serious and horrific injury during Olympiacos's clash with Volos on Saturday evening, in the third round of the Greek league. His left leg twisted violently after a heavy collision with the opposition goalkeeper.

It happened shortly before the end of the first half. El Kaabi raced onto the ball and got a touch before Volos goalkeeper Marios Siampanis could reach it, but the keeper then fell with all his weight onto the Moroccan striker's leg, twisting it violently under the force of the collision. Players and fans looked on in shock.

El Kaabi crashed to the ground in pain. The medical staff rushed on to treat him, and the footage doing the rounds laid bare the extent of the injury and the force of the twist his left leg was subjected to. Carried off on a stretcher to applause from the fans, the striker made way for Armando Gonzalez.

The fallout did not stop at El Kaabi's injury. The referee pointed to the spot after the challenge, and Jota Silva stepped up to score, celebrating in emotional fashion and dedicating the goal to his Moroccan team-mate. The scene captured just how shaken the team were by the injury.

Once off the pitch, El Kaabi went straight to hospital for the necessary medical examinations to determine the nature and severity of the injury.

Olympiacos and Moroccan supporters now await the official diagnosis, which will reveal the details of the problem and how long he could be sidelined. The initial images sparked serious fears that he may have broken his leg.