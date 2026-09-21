Spanish sporting circles witnessed angry reactions and sharp criticism following the capital derby between Atletico Madrid and Real Madrid, as sports analysts considered the match to have seen the biggest refereeing scandal in the Spanish league, with critics accusing Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho of dodging his side's technical problems by turning his fire on the referees' committee.

Javier Tinto, Fernando Polo, Nacho Labarga, Antonio Sanz, Jorge Llanio and Pipe Vasquez all took part on Monday in the programme "La Tribu" on "Radio Marca", analysing Atletico Madrid's derby win, the refereeing controversy and Mourinho's outburst against the referees' committee.

Tinto did not hold back. "It is the biggest refereeing scandal I have seen in a Spanish league match. When did you ever see two red cards not being given in the 40th minute? The match changes at that moment. In the 40th minute, Atletico should have finished the match with nine players. Real Madrid facing a side with 9 players would have ended in a big win for Los Blancos. It is a scandal, and a robbery at gunpoint."

Polo took a different angle. "The appointment of a referee, made in good faith and not the first time this has happened, cannot lead to opening a comprehensive investigation into refereeing after 7 rounds and before the international break, simply because Real Madrid lost a match. This is what Mourinho was seeking. Where are we now? Are we talking about Real Madrid's style of play or about the existence of a refereeing conspiracy?"

Labarga pointed the finger at the man in the middle. "The appointment of Ortiz Arias was a risk. The match was a little bigger than his abilities, he was under complete pressure, and he was not at the level of the encounter. Real Madrid needed an electric shock from Mourinho, but he does not give it to them."

Sanz saw a deeper problem. "Simeone taught Mourinho a harsh lesson. Real Madrid's problem is this current Barcelona team. Real Madrid have had 4 coaches, while Barcelona have been managed by a single coach. Barcelona's overwhelming sporting situation is causing great damage to Real Madrid."

Llanio was blunter still. "Real Madrid do not play football at all, and they offer nothing. The whole team lacks football. There is no idea or style, while the excuses are plentiful. Talking about the referees is just excuses."

Vasquez had the final word. "Real Madrid have played 8 matches, played at two difficult grounds and lost both, and they have also not addressed the problems they have been suffering from on the pitch since previous seasons. As for the press conference, they gave him the excuse he needed. The team plays badly and offers nothing."



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