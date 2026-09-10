Not so long ago, FK Bodö/Glimt struggled to convince even players from southern Norway to join the surprise package from last season's Champions League campaign.

"The players took a look at the map and saw that our home is north of the Arctic Circle. It is cold here, it is windy, it often rains. The next bigger city to the north is ten hours away by car. The next bigger city to the south as well," says Frode Thomassen. In winter, the sun is not seen in the city for a month.

Who knows whether the man who is now chief executive and one of the faces of FK Bodö/Glimt's rise, which should really be impossible in modern football, would once have joined the club himself after decades as a professional footballer, sports official and university professor in the comparatively warm capital Oslo, had he not been born and raised in Norway's Arctic north.

Thomassen, 59, returned to his home region in 2003 and started out at the then yo-yo club FK Bodö/Glimt as a youth coach. He later became academy director and a board member. When the club stood on the brink of insolvency in 2010, the whole city rallied behind the team: fans, residents, entrepreneurs and local fishermen gave money, the club saved themselves, and in the years that followed they fielded almost exclusively home-grown players.

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How many titles have Bodö/Glimt won in recent years?

The real fairy tale does not begin until 2017: FK Bodö/Glimt are relegated yet again, Thomassen becomes CEO and a man called Kjetil Knutsen, little known even in Norwegian football, becomes assistant coach. At the time, their total annual turnover is 4.2 million euros, and even then the turnover of a German third-division club was already twice as high.

They go straight back up, and Knutsen is promoted to the top job. The rest is one long fever dream: runners-up in 2019, champions in 2020 for the first time ever, then champions again in 2021, 2023 and 2024. On top of that: in 2021/2022 their Conference League run ends only in the quarter-finals, in 2022/2023 they reach the Europa League for the first time, in 2024/2025 they go all the way to the Europa League semi-finals, last season they enter the Champions League for the first time and only go out in the round of 16 to Sporting Lisbon after a bear-strong first leg and a collapse in the second leg - after previously beating Manchester City, Atletico Madrid and Inter Milan among others.

They have done it all with a side that plays pressing-heavy, high-running, dynamic, thrilling and never merely result-driven football, one that still consists almost entirely of Norwegians, though increasingly from across the whole country. Returnees from elsewhere in Europe are part of it too: top scorer last season was Jens Petter Hauge, who has already played for Milan and Eintracht Frankfurt. Captain: Patrick Berg, who returned from Lens and whose father Örjan Berg spent years playing in Switzerland in the 1990s and even had a half-year spell in Munich with the Lions in 1992, and who is now sporting director of FK Bodö/Glimt.

Still, Thomassen wants the proportion of foreign players to rise soon as well. "Of course, our location still limits us somewhat. But we have developed and we are continuing to develop. I think we are now a good address and can be interesting for players from all across Scandinavia." Arctic Circle or not, no sun in winter or not.

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What is the secret behind FK Bodö/Glimt's success?

So where is it all supposed to end? "We now have 750,000 followers on Instagram, more than any other Scandinavian team. I believe we have the potential to be everyone's second-favourite club."

Why not? FK Bodö/Glimt are a likeable, up-and-coming team from an up-and-coming European league - this year, Bodö and Viking Stavanger are in the top flight for the first time as two Norwegian clubs - from an up-and-coming football nation.

The story could be worse. The conditions are there, regardless of sporting success, for them to become one of the absolute cult clubs.

When Frode Thomassen says this is a club about "culture and values", it does not sound like the usual marketing talk of modern football. "We do not have an investor, we do not have a private owner. I think that is an interesting story in a game that has become so commercial."

Part of the reason Thomassen says "interesting", not "actually impossible", is that he and the other people in charge at FK Bodö/Glimt are fully convinced by their strategy. "We do not talk here about wanting to win and we do not set ourselves targets. We talk about performance. If we perform, then the results will come," he says, before explaining: "We have four core values that the club should stand for: performance, development, loyalty and unity. That is what we work by."

What do Bodö/Glimt and Bayern Munich have in common?

As sensible and well thought-out as all that sounds, it would not be the first time in football that an organisation threw its values overboard once it caught the scent of major success and the pots of money that come with it. In the last financial year, Bodö/Glimt generated around 75 million euros in revenue, above all thanks to their successful European campaigns, which is already a very different number from 2017.

That does not faze Thomassen, though, and he is convinced success will not corrupt them north of the Arctic Circle. "The same group of people have been working here for ten years, we like being here and we have gone down this path together step by step. Lately we have taken risks too, but here as well only ever in small steps. We enjoy the success and are focused on improving, but we feel no expectations placed on us at all."

Rather than doing crazy things in the transfer market, they are building a new stadium, with the Arctic Arena due to be completed next year. They are also investing in AI and data start-ups in order to properly consolidate all the information they gather as a football club and team, and then be able to do sensible things with it afterwards (and possibly even profitable ones). The sort of thing you do when you have a plan and are not chasing wild dreams.

Now, on Thursday on the opening matchday of the new Champions League season, the sensible peak-baggers from the Arctic Circle head to Bayern Munich (8pm, DAZN live). And in a certain sense the Norwegians can even look at the German record champions as equals, after all, both teams have just been nominated for team of the year at the Ballon d'Or. But of course that is where the similarities end. "Bayern Munich will be a very special game for us," says Thomassen, "a nice test for us". They hope to be good enough to keep up. And if not? "Then we will have learned something from it."