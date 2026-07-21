Real Madrid have set a clear condition before completing any new blockbuster deal in the transfer window.

According to Spanish media reports, Los Blancos aren't planning to add fresh names to the squad right now. They have already wrapped up a number of important deals, and the priority is to assess the existing group under Portuguese coach Jose Mourinho.

The Merengue strengthened their ranks this window with the signings of Marc Cucurella, Denzel Dumfries, Ibrahima Konate and Bernardo Silva, while Dani Carvajal, David Alaba, Dani Ceballos and Fran Garcia all headed for the exit.

Spanish network "Cope" report that Mourinho has begun holding individual meetings with his players to define the shape of the team for the coming stage. The squad is expected to see some changes, especially with names in the frame to leave on loan.

Franco Mastantuono and Raul Asencio are among the most prominent players who could leave temporarily to earn more game time and develop, with the data suggesting Gonzalo Garcia stays in the squad next season.

On the incoming front, Real Madrid have been linked with a number of stars, chief among them Michael Olise and Rodri. But the club's management have set a clear rule: any new deal hinges on a current player leaving first.

The decision reflects Real Madrid's desire to keep balance in the dressing room and avoid bloating the squad, especially after the summer reinforcements. It also gives Mourinho's staff the chance to assess every option before making another move in the market.