The case for the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Jochen Tittmar

By walking away from the transfer poker over Said El Mala after weeks of drawn-out talks and several rejected offers, Borussia Dortmund have sent a clear signal. From both a sporting and financial point of view, this was the logical moment to end it.

No one doubts El Mala's talent. The youngster enjoyed a strong debut season at Cologne, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. Even so, the facts are plain: it is exactly one successful season in professional football. Without taking part in a European competition, without regularly playing every three days.

Dortmund have rarely paid much more than €30 million for a new signing in their history. Spending well over €50 million including bonuses on a 19-year-old without international experience would simply have been irresponsible. It would also have piled enormous pressure on the player from the start.

In the past, Dortmund were occasionally criticised for getting dragged into protracted negotiations. The leadership's firm response is therefore a step in the right direction. By setting a clear pain threshold and sticking to it, Borussia are sending a message to the transfer market: Dortmund cannot be blackmailed. Ideally, that resolve will strengthen their position in future transfer windows.

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BVB can now address several squad issues at once

Such a record fee would also have put major strain on the remaining budget. There is certainly time pressure now, and plan B, or plans B, need to be pushed through as quickly as possible. Even so, Dortmund now have greater room for manoeuvre and can spread the money saved across several areas. The squad still needs depth and quality in a number of positions.

A quick, strong-dribbling winger to replace El Mala would be nowhere near enough on its own. Above all, Dortmund still urgently need a strategic holding midfielder who is strong in build-up play and in the tackle, as well as a right-back following Yan Couto's departure.

Passing on El Mala may sting some BVB fans at first glance, but it is also a win for commercial common sense. Dortmund are showing resolve, protecting their financial balance and hitting the brakes at exactly the right moment.

The case against the collapsed BVB transfer of Said El Mala

By Tim Ursinus

Of course, it is understandable that Dortmund eventually had enough of Cologne's horrendous demands. But Borussia Dortmund have also missed a huge opportunity. The chance probably will not come again in this form to get the Germany international in waiting this "cheaply".

Said El Mala's potential is undisputed, and a path to world-class status seems possible for him. It is more than unlikely that his market value would fall if he stayed in Cologne, except perhaps in the event of the Rhineland club being relegated.

Under coach Rene Wagner, he will also get even more opportunities to prove his ability. El Mala enjoys enormous standing with the coach and, as a clear difference-maker, is likely to have a guaranteed starting place. That was already noticeable shortly after the split from Lukas Kwasniok.

Dortmund could therefore also have found another million or two, which is ultimately what the deal failed over. The two clubs cannot have been that far apart by then. Especially as Borussia were evidently fully convinced by the 19-year-old's qualities.

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BVB could probably have sold Said El Mala on at a profit

Otherwise, Lars Ricken and Co. would not have stayed so persistent and gone through so many rounds of negotiations. At the same time, they have also lost the chance to use such a statement transfer, and the signing of the highly talented winger would undoubtedly have been exactly that, to break into new territory and send a message to their direct competition.

There is also every chance El Mala could have become Dortmund's next cash cow. In the current era, it does not seem unrealistic that, in the event of a resale, he might have moved into the realms of Ousmane Dembele, Erling Haaland or Jude Bellingham. It is no coincidence that some mid-table Premier League clubs such as Brentford had already come knocking. El Mala already has a market in England.

If El Mala stays healthy, that is unlikely to change. His attractive style of play and the clinical edge he already shows in front of goal promise enough spectacle to prise open the wallets of the stinking-rich club owners to the very limit. Dortmund will now probably never find out how much of that might have been possible.