Jadon Sancho was once one of the brightest emerging talents in English football, to the point that his market value reached 130 million euros when he was 19 years old, surpassing prominent names, including Erling Haaland.

Then came the slide. He never nailed down a place at Manchester United, drifted through a series of loan spells, and now finds himself chasing a fresh start. That opportunity could arrive in Spain, with Getafe.

Spanish newspaper "Marca" report that Getafe dream of signing the winger, a player hailed only a few years ago as one of England's most outstanding prospects after he caught the eye in a Borussia Dortmund shirt. The fall since then has been striking.

March 2020 marked the peak. Transfermarkt valued the English winger at 130 million euros, with only Kylian Mbappe rated higher on 180 million. Sancho sat above Mohamed Salah, Lionel Messi, Kevin De Bruyne and Harry Kane, and even his former team-mate Haaland.

Next matches GET LaLiga 15:00 RAY Watch

Across four seasons at Dortmund he scored 50 goals and provided 64 assists, making the most of his pace, his dribbling and his knack for both scoring and creating. He became one of the most prominent young wingers in Europe. Manchester United spent around 85 million euros to bring him to Old Trafford in the summer of 2021.

That move never worked. He scored five goals and provided three assists in 38 matches in his first season, then seven goals and three assists in 41 the following year, never once establishing himself as a consistent starter.

Things unravelled completely in 2023-2024 when he fell out with Erik ten Hag, who left him out of a match because of what he described as his level in training. January 2024 brought a loan return to Dortmund, where Sancho recovered part of his sparkle and helped the team reach the Champions League final. Real Madrid beat them 2-0.

A loan at Chelsea followed, along with a Europa Conference League title, then another spell at Aston Villa. The expected brilliance never arrived. He managed just three assists and no goals, according to the figures in the report.

His latest loan is over and his Manchester United contract has expired, so the 26-year-old needs a new destination to relaunch his career. His market value has dropped to around 10 million euros, 120 million down on his peak.

Nobody doubted the talent in those early days. Sancho finished second in the 2019 Golden Boy award behind Portugal's Joao Felix, then fourth in the 2020 edition behind Haaland, Ansu Fati and Alphonso Davies.

England took him to Euro 2020, played in 2021, and he reached the final. He also missed a penalty in the shoot-out against Italy as England lost.

He has never cemented his international standing since. That tournament remains his most prominent major milestone with England, and he has yet to play at a World Cup.

Getafe now represent a chance to change the course of it all. Can Jose Bordalas rediscover a talent that has lost much of its sparkle, or will Sancho keep drifting away from the image he painted of himself in those early days?