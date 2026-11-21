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Press reports have revealed the reason behind the celebration performed by Al-Ahli's Brazilian winger Wenderson Galeno after the goal he scored in the clasico against traditional rivals Al-Nassr.

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Al-Ahli beat Al-Nassr 3-1 at the Alinma Stadium in Jeddah on Friday evening, in a Roshn League fixture postponed from the ninth round.

Galeno was the star of the show. He scored the third goal in the first minute of first-half stoppage time, a powerful strike from outside the box that Al-Nassr's Brazilian goalkeeper Bento couldn't deal with.

The Brazilian winger immediately ran to the side of the pitch, pointing to his knee. Not everyone understood the gesture until Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah" explained it.

The story goes back to 29 April, when Al-Nassr beat Al-Ahli 2-0 in the Saudi Roshn League, a result that largely ended Al-Ahli's title challenge.

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Galeno suffered a serious knee injury that day after colliding with his compatriot Bento. He fell to the ground in pain and left the pitch on a stretcher.

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Stranger still, Al-Nassr's official Instagram account posted a video of the moment the Brazilian winger was injured after the match, with the caption: "Turn up the volume and live the moment with us".

Galeno was furious. He asked why the clip had been posted and whether his injury had made Al-Nassr happy, then posted one of his goals against Al-Nassr with the sarcastic comment: "I understand your anger of course, sorry".

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That episode, according to the Saudi newspaper, was the main reason Galeno pointed to his knee when he celebrated.

The goal itself was a familiar sight. Galeno has made a habit of decisive strikes that settle big matches for Al-Ahli, particularly in the AFC Champions League Elite.

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Nobody will forget his goal against Japan's Kawasaki Frontale in the 2025 AFC Champions League Elite final, which led Al-Ahli to a 2-0 win and the first title in the club's history.

He did it again in last season's edition, scoring in the quarter-final win over Malaysia's Johor Darul Ta'zim and again in the semi-final defeat of Japan's Vissel Kobe.

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Those strikes carried Al-Ahli to the 2026 AFC Champions League Elite final, where a Firas Al-Buraikan goal against Japan's Machida Zelvia won them the title for the second successive time.

The celebration wasn't the only talking point. Galeno also sparked controversy over an incident in the match, with some calling for him to be sent off .

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It came in the 61st minute. Al-Nassr striker Abdullah Al-Hamdan made a forceful challenge on Al-Ahli's Brazilian defender Roger Ibañez, and Galeno then went in on Al-Hamdan with the same force.

Argentine referee Facundo Tello booked both Al-Hamdan and Galeno for their violent challenges. Former Egyptian referee Mohamed Kamal Risha disagreed with the decision.

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Risha told Saudi newspaper "Arriyadiyah": "The Brazilian player (Galeno) should have been sent off straight away, because he went in with the sole of his boot, using excessive force on Al-Hamdan's leg and without contesting the ball".

He added: "(The referee) settled for showing Galeno a yellow card, and gave Al-Hamdan a deserved yellow card for a challenge on Roger Ibañez seconds earlier. Had Tello blown his whistle after the first foul, Galeno would have avoided committing the second".

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If Risha is right, the Argentine referee arguably influenced the result. The score was 1-1 at the time, and Al-Ahli went on to score twice and settle the clasico in their favour.