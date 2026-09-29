Raphinha's injury during Brazil's match against Australia did not pass quietly in Catalan circles. The Barcelona star was forced off between the two halves with pain in his right thigh muscle, at a time when the club was monitoring his participation with his national team very cautiously during the international break.

Spanish journalist Alfredo Martínez fired the first notable reaction. One of the most prominent media voices covering Barcelona, following its news and commenting on its matches on Onda Cero radio, he did not miss the chance to comment on Raphinha limping off under the watch of Carlo Ancelotti, the former Real Madrid coach now in charge of the Brazilian national team.





"Another big favour from Ancelotti"

Martínez wrote on his account on the platform "X": "It seems Raphinha was substituted due to thigh pain in Brazil's match. Another big favour from Ancelotti... they never learn".

That phrase, "another big favour", drips with sarcasm towards Ancelotti. It nods to the idea that Raphinha's absence from Barcelona serves Real Madrid, the club the Italian coach led over two spells and won numerous titles with before moving to the Brazilian national team.

Given how closely Martínez tracks Barcelona, his words came from a clear Catalan angle. Raphinha has become one of the team's most important weapons at the start of the season, and his potential absence has turned into a genuine source of concern for the technical staff led by Hansi Flick.

Barcelona feared the scenario

Fears of Raphinha getting injured with Brazil already existed before the international break began. His previous history during periods with the national team made his participation something Barcelona watched from the moment he arrived at the Brazil camp.

Those fears did not stop at the length of the trip and the density of the matches. They extended to the volume of minutes he would receive, given his huge importance to Barcelona this season, before the concern became reality when he came off against Australia with thigh pain.

The injury comes at a highly sensitive time. Raphinha started the season in exceptional fashion and imposed himself as one of the most important attacking elements in Flick's line-up, whether through his scoring rate or his ability to create chances and move across more than one position within the front line.

He did manage to score a penalty for Brazil before coming off, but did not return to the pitch









at the start of the second half, with Endrick coming on in his place.