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haalandGetty Images
Ahmed Abdelhamid
Translated by

A sensational deal: Real Madrid prepare to pounce on Haaland

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Will Real Madrid take advantage of City's circumstances?

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Real Madrid are watching England closely, and the opportunity taking shape there could open the door to one of the biggest deals in world football. Press reports have revealed the Spanish giants' continued interest in Manchester City striker Erling Haaland, with the club monitoring his situation in case a chance to sign the Norwegian ever arrives.

The Tribuna website reported that Real Madrid enjoy an excellent relationship with Haaland's family and his agents. Direct communication between the two sides has been ongoing for years.

That contact points to a strategic interest from the Spanish club. They are tracking developments in the Norwegian striker's situation in the Premier League, along with any possible changes to his contractual ties with Manchester City, waiting for the moment an opening appears.

Manchester City, meanwhile, are facing legal and sporting pressure over the charges brought against them for alleged breaches of the Premier League's financial regulations. That case is casting a shadow over the club's future.

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Real Madrid may be waiting to see where it leads, and whether it hits the stability of Manchester City's sporting project or their long-term plans.

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Haaland's goalscoring numbers make him a player who could transform Real Madrid's attack. The question is whether the club turn that long-standing interest into a formal move.




I began my journalism career in 2012, working across several prominent media outlets, and officially joined the Egyptian Journalists Syndicate in 2015.

Throughout my career, I have combined field reporting, in-depth analysis, professional translation, and the creation of sports reports and series from a perspective that differs from the mainstream.

In 2017, a pivotal milestone came when I joined Kooora, the leading Arabic sports website, where I took on diverse responsibilities including supervising the translation and analysis sections, as well as managing editorial shifts. This experience provided me with extensive expertise in producing high-quality sports content.

I have loved football since childhood. I still remember the first match I ever watched—the 1994 World Cup final between Brazil and Italy. My parents woke me up at dawn to watch it, and I was just six years old at the time.

Since that night, my passion for the game has never faded. It has grown steadily and eventually became the center of my professional life.

Today, I specialize in professional translation and creative sports writing, including storytelling, journalistic scenarios, and unconventional analytical reports.

My favorite football memory is Egypt’s qualification for the 2018 World Cup after the dramatic late moments against Congo.

My all-time favorite lineup includes:

Goalkeeper: Manuel Neuer

Defense: Dani Alves – Sergio Ramos – Paolo Maldini – Marcelo

Midfield: Sergio Busquets – Andrés Iniesta – Luka Modrić

Attack: Lionel Messi – Ronaldo Nazário – Cristiano Ronaldo

I have published many creative pieces on Kooora. Some of my favorites include:

“A Painful Regret for Ferguson… Paolo Maldini Saves Guardiola in the Champions League Final!”

“Kooora Story: Ronaldo’s Juventus Clashes with Ramos’ Real Madrid… Choose Your Favorite Ending”

“A Journalistic Scenario… The Night Florentino Pérez Cried”

For social media enthusiasts, you can follow me here: