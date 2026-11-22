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The situation of Jamal Musiala, the Bayern Munich star, has sparked widespread debate inside and outside the German club, amid continuing uncertainty over his ability to recover his usual level after the health problems he has suffered. Former Bayern coach Felix Magath has made striking comments, hinting at the possibility of turning to unconventional methods of treatment, at a time of growing criticism of the way the club's management is handling the future of the 23-year-old.

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According to German newspaper Bild, writer Alfred Draxler and former coach Felix Magath discussed the Musiala crisis on the programme "Lage der Liga". Magath made eye-catching comments about how the player might be helped through his health problems. He insisted he knew of a method that could contribute to his return, but stressed that such measures must not be taken lightly or tried without careful consideration.

During his career, Magath explained, he had seen cases where people recovered through different medical procedures after conventional medicine failed to deliver the desired results. Other treatment options exist, he pointed out, and could be called upon.

Asked whether he meant alternative therapies, he said yes. He didn't reveal what method he had in mind, nor whether it could be applied to Musiala's case. Instead, he pointed to previous experiences with players who had suffered more complex health problems.

The crisis stems from neurological problems that caused Musiala to lose consciousness for brief periods and collapse during two friendlies in August. Those episodes raised fears over whether he can return to his previous level, and Karl-Heinz Rummenigge, Bayern Munich's former chief executive, did little to ease them after the 1-1 draw with Köln. He was pessimistic about the player's chances of recovering his usual level, saying the information available did not give cause for optimism.

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Rummenigge's comments also raised questions about Musiala's future. He ruled out the player leaving Bayern, saying he couldn't imagine Musiala wanting to go, and added that other clubs might not be prepared to sign him given his current health situation. That sparked a wide-ranging debate over how the club's management is handling one of its brightest young talents, and how far such comments could affect his future.

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Draxler was astonished by the latest developments, arguing that this goes beyond a mere dispute over money.

He said he couldn't imagine Bayern Munich causing all this fuss over just 3 million euros. In his view, there is a fundamental flaw in the way the parties involved are handling the crisis, and it is increasingly coming out into the open. The club's recent actions, he added, suggested there were other matters that had not been disclosed.

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Magath went further, saying Bayern Munich were suffering from internal problems and suggesting the controversy around Musiala could reflect a wider crisis at the club.

Now FIFPro have entered the fray too. The professional players' association issued a statement expressing deep concern over the repeated public comments by Bayern Munich's management questioning the player's contract following his return from injury. It stressed that its position rests on its role representing 68 national associations comprising around 77,000 professional players worldwide. The Musiala case has moved beyond medicine and sport, raising questions about players' rights and how clubs treat them.