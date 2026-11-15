Share Follow GOAL on Google

Barcelona are continuing their efforts to strengthen their defensive line during the upcoming winter transfer window, as the club sent an envoy to follow the match between Argentina and Uruguay at the "La Bombonera" stadium, in order to monitor the Argentine Lisandro Martinez, as well as a Uruguayan talent who did not get the chance to feature.

Advertisement

According to the Spanish newspaper "Sport", Deco and Hansi Flick remain insistent on signing a new defender during the winter window, despite the significant difficulties facing that task.

Barcelona's sporting management keep working to get the deal done, after a string of moves over the past weeks came to nothing.

The search for a centre-back rolls on. The technical staff are still weighing up the options available, hunting for the right player to raise the team's level without upsetting the delicate financial balance imposed within the club.

Several rival clubs have already spotted Barcelona representatives tracking defenders closely, among them Yeltsch, Nygestad and Vušković.

Advertisement Advertisement

Reports a few days ago revealed that the Catalan club had failed to persuade Bayern Munich to loan out defender Jonathan Tah from next January.

Related Topics

Undeterred, Barcelona are pushing in more than one direction, hoping to find a defender who can give the backline more solidity under Flick.

The international break opens fresh fronts for the Catalan club, who know they cannot waste such chances to pursue the defensive reinforcement Flick considers indispensable.

Advertisement

Two different options on Barcelona's table

According to information obtained by "Sport", Barcelona sent one of their representatives to La Bombonera to watch Argentina against Uruguay, played in the early hours of Saturday and won 2-1 by Uruguay.

Advertisement

One of the club's scouts travelled to Buenos Aires to monitor several of the players on show and assess their level up close.

The same source pointed to two names of completely different potential and experience, one of whom could end up in a Barcelona shirt over the coming period, depending on how the market unfolds.

Advertisement

Lisandro Martínez tops the list. The 28-year-old Argentine defender has been publicly linked with the Catalan club over the past weeks.

Martínez's contract with Manchester United ends this season, and he brings great experience despite being caught up in the English club's poor run.

Advertisement

Strong in individual duels and direct challenges, the Argentine stands out despite his short frame of 1.76 metres.

The arrival of a coach like Mauricio Pochettino at the Manchester United helm could nonetheless open a new chapter in Martínez's future with the team.

Advertisement

Only a few days ago, the player made no secret, publicly or in private conversation, of his desire to leave Manchester United for a new challenge as soon as possible.

Martínez played the full 90 minutes and recorded 90 interventions. Of those, 71 were accurate passes out of 78 at a 91% success rate, along with six ball recoveries, three clearances and two duels won from four.

Advertisement

The Argentine did not have a bad match, yet he could do nothing to prevent his country's defeat.

A talent searching for an opportunity

The second name Barcelona wanted to watch belongs to that familiar line of Uruguayan talents. He is Juan Rodríguez, the 21-year-old left-footed defender who currently plays for Cagliari.

Advertisement

Rodríguez has become an indispensable key man for his side. Assessments point to remarkable performances through the opening months of the season, after a big leap in his development.

The player has also earned a regular place in the Uruguay squad, though he remains a substitute for now, behind prominent names such as Ronald Araújo and the veteran José María Giménez.

Advertisement

Rodríguez did not get a single minute against Argentina, which denied Barcelona the chance to watch him on the pitch and judge his level up close.

Coach Diego Forlán preferred Ronald Araújo and Mathías Olivera at the heart of defence, making no change in that position all match and leaving Rodríguez on the bench until the final whistle.

Advertisement

The two options could not be more different in nature. Lisandro Martínez offers experience and an immediate upgrade, while Juan Rodríguez embodies the project of a promising defender with a big future.

For now, the Uruguayan's price remains relatively reasonable, with estimates suggesting Cagliari will not sanction his exit for less than 15 million euros.

Advertisement

Cagliari had paid Peñarol around 4.5 million euros to sign the player, and that was little more than a year ago.