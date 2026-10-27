Real Madrid star Kylian Mbappé has lost deals with two major Chinese companies after a video of him joking about late Chinese leader Mao Zedong sparked a wave of anger across China. Critics accused the France forward of offending national sentiment and overstepping acceptable limits in his treatment of historical symbols.

French network "RMC Sport" reported that beverage company "Dongpeng" and dairy firm "Mengniu" both announced on Tuesday they were ending their partnerships with Mbappé. The decisions came in response to the statements attributed to him in the clip, which stirred up huge controversy across Chinese social media.

"Dongpeng" said in an official statement that it strongly rejects any behaviour that touches on national sentiment, affirming its policy of zero tolerance towards such conduct, before announcing the immediate end of all forms of cooperation with the French striker.

"Mengniu" issued a similar statement a short time later.

A mocking image ignites the crisis

At the heart of the row is a video in which Mbappé talks about the most satirical images that made him laugh online. He pointed to a composite picture where his face was placed over that of a figure he described as a "Chinese dictator", a reference believed to relate to Mao Zedong.

Agence France-Presse's digital verification services could not initially confirm the authenticity of the video. Angry reactions escalated as it spread, with critics branding the statements offensive to China and its people.

Mbappé enjoys huge popularity in China, where fans follow the world's football stars with keen interest despite the national team's absence from the World Cup since their only appearance in 2002. Satirical comments about historical figures, though, are treated with particular sensitivity in the country, especially when they touch on prominent political symbols.

Chinese anger and demands to hold Mbappé accountable

News of "Dongpeng" ending its deal with Mbappé topped the list of the most-discussed topics on China's "Weibo" platform. Some users called for legal action against the player and demanded compensation.

One user wrote that he would not buy the two companies' products again unless legal action was taken against Mbappé. Another described his statements as "extremely dangerous and inappropriate", arguing that they had overstepped acceptable limits.

Chinese sports website "Dongqiudi" also criticised the clip, saying the statements amounted to an offence against China and the Chinese people and wounded the feelings of football fans in the country.