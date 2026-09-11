Liverpool have a major boost ahead of their Premier League clash with Fulham. Bradley Barcola escaped serious injury after limping off in Wednesday's Champions League tie against Atletico Madrid, the France international coming off around the hour mark with muscular pain.

Speaking at Friday's press conference, manager Andoni Iraola confirmed the problem amounted to nothing more than muscle cramps. Barcola will face a final assessment after training, but he should be fit to feature against Fulham if all goes to plan.

Iraola said: "Barcola suffered only muscle cramps. We need to assess the situation today, but there is no injury. He should be ready to feature if everything goes well."

A first Champions League appearance in a Liverpool shirt had threatened to sour for the summer signing, who arrived in a deal worth more than 140 million euros. He was forced off against Atletico Madrid before the scans revealed only cramp.

Iraola also offered an update on Hugo Ekitike. The France forward is still working his way back from a ruptured right Achilles tendon, an injury he picked up last April against Paris Saint-Germain in the second leg of the Champions League quarter-final.

January could mark his return, though the manager was quick to stress it is still too early to fix a date with rehabilitation ongoing. Naming Ekitike in Liverpool's European squad would hint at a chance of using him in the closing stages of the group phase.

Liverpool wrap up their league-phase campaign away to Inter Milan on 19 January, before hosting Lens in the final round on 27 January.