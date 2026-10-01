A Saudi media figure shocks Saudi Arabia and predicts the UAE will be crowned Gulf Cup champions

A Saudi media figure has turned heads with his prediction over who will lift the trophy at this year's Arabian Gulf Cup, hosted in Jeddah.

Saudi Arabia are gearing up to face Qatar, with the winner going on to meet whoever comes out on top between Oman and the UAE.

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Speaking on the "Al-Arabiya FM" programme, media figure Saud Al-Sarami said: "The Saudi national team has been subjected to a media game during the recent period. I hope our national team will be helped by creating a calm atmosphere around it and separating it from the charged issues 48 hours before the anticipated match."

He added: "There are some satellite and media channels trying to tear down our national team, but we must support all the players to overcome the Qatar hurdle."

His verdict was clear: "I believe the UAE national team is the first favourite to win the title, because it is the most prepared in my humble opinion."