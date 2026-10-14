Real Madrid travel to AS Roma on Wednesday evening for their second game of the Champions League league phase, and the numbers are firmly on their side as they chase three points in the Italian capital.

Having opened their campaign by seeing off another Italian side in Inter Milan, Los Blancos want to keep the run going.

Statistics from UEFA's official website tell the story. The two clubs have met 12 times, Real Madrid winning eight of them to Roma's three, with one draw.

Madrid have taken the last four meetings without conceding once. They have also won five of their six trips to Rome, losing just the one.

Next matches ROM Champions League 15:00 RMA

That dominance stretches well beyond Roma. The Spanish giants have won 20 of their last 22 games against Italian clubs, with only two defeats.

Roma arrive in decent European form themselves, though. Eight wins from their last nine home matches in the competition, one defeat.



