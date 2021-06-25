A Ronaldo-like winger or De Bruyne's partner - Where would £100m Grealish fit in at Man City?

The Premier League champions are ready to make a summer move for the versatile England international, who can fill numerous attacking roles

Pep Guardiola is not the only one who wants Jack Grealish in his side.

The majority of England fans were calling for Gareth Southgate to add the Aston Villa midfielder to his starting line-up after a stale and sluggish opening to Euro 2020.

Grealish adds flair and excitement to any team and brought an instant reward for the Three Lions boss when he teed up Raheem Sterling for the game's only goal in his first start against Czech Republic.

The clamour for him to play against Germany will continue with Joachim Low's side looking weak at the back after conceding five times from their opening three games.

His ability to open up sides is what has attracted City into making him a leading target although there has been no firm move yet.

Talent and match-winning ability abounds at the Etihad Stadium already, but still Guardiola sees something in Grealish that could bring a little extra to his squad.

He could cost a British record transfer fee of about £100 million ($139m) although nothing is expected to happen between now and the end of the European Championship.

The 25-year-old would be unable to leave the strict national team bubble to complete any switch and Villa remain resistant to the idea of him leaving, hoping he will sign a new deal instead.

But the potential move is a mouthwatering prospect in terms of how far he can take his game and where he would fit into Guardiola's system.

A lot will depend on who remains at the club after the summer, with the possibility that a senior player could be jettisoned to free up space for the England star as well as to potentially finance any big-money deal.

Whoever departs could give an indication of Guardiola's thoughts going forward but Grealish has the quality and flexibility to fulfil a number of roles for the Catalan coach.

De Bruyne's assistant

Grealish often plays as a No.10 for Villa - given a freer role as the most naturally gifted player in the side.

He has the confidence to have the ball at his feet with opponents close to him, either dribbling through tackles, unloading short passes or drawing fouls.

Last season, he was the most fouled player in the Premier League - although that's not necessarily a strong contribution in a team like City where deadball situations are less valuable.

City like to move the ball quickly, finding space in tight areas, which is where Grealish has the ability to develop. A total of 10 assists from 26 Premier League appearances last season is a healthy return and twice his contribution from the previous campaign from 10 fewer games.

It's an assists tally that was behind only Harry Kane, Bruno Fernandes and Kevin De Bruyne but his goals total of five is considerably down on Ilkay Gundogan's, who scored 13 and dovetailed perfectly alongside the Belgian with only one holding midfielder playing behind them.

It's a position that is seen as critical in Guardiola's team and can take some time to learn. Phil Foden and Bernardo Silva are viewed as naturals for the role but have spent more time playing as wingers while they master the art of being a Guardiola No.10.

Grealish certainly has the energy and work-rate to take on the position at some point and has admitted to watching video clips of De Bruyne in the past to improve his game.

The new Ronaldo

Grealish has also spent plenty of time on the left of a front three for Villa, where he still has the ability to be creative with less responsibility.

Unlike a more obvious winger such as Leroy Sane or Riyad Mahrez, he likes to dribble inside and link up with team-mates in a similar way to Foden.

He has admitted he is never happier than when he has the ball at his feet and recently said he used to idolise Cristiano Ronaldo when he was more of a skilful winger with Manchester United.

"He used to be one of the best dribblers in the world," Grealish told Uefa TV. "I used to remember him coming down to Villa Park and my eyes would be fixed on him. I wouldn't take my eyes off him.

"That's the way he was; he was an entertainer. He used to get fans on the edge of their seats. And I think that's the way I try to play as well."

Against stubborn sides that defend deep and crush the space, a player that can find an opening would be invaluable as would Grealish's ability to occasionally counterattack at speed. That is something City have lost a little bit since Sane's departure but Grealish is comfortable dribbling at pace.

The rolling false nine

City are looking for a replacement for record goalscorer Sergio Aguero, following his free transfer to Barcelona. City spent much of last season without him due to injury and illness and still found a way to land the Premier League crown and reach the Champions League final.

Article continues below

Guardiola spent much of the campaign playing with a false nine that alternated, often throughout the 90 minutes, with De Bruyne, Silva, Foden, Mahrez and Sterling all taking on the role.

It's likely that they will sign a new centre forward with a £100m ($139m) move for Tottenham's Harry Kane also lined up.

But they will also have the option of playing without a striker and Grealish has the football intelligence to take on the responsibility of playing as the highest forward, although he would need to improve on a modest goal record of just 32 from 213 appearances for his boyhood club.